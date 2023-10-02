A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Manchester.

43-year-old Charlene Mills died after an incident in Gorton on Saturday 30 September.

Officers were called to an address on Hyde Road at around 11.30am, after reports of "concern for welfare".

Emergency services attended but Charlene had died.

Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation and subsequently charged 52-year-old Peter Pitt, of Hyde Road in Gorton, with murder.

In a tribute, Charlene's family said she was "beautiful inside and out".