Video report by ITV Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

Luca Toolan is making his professional acting debut in the long-running soap Coronation Street.

The 19-year-old joins the cast for at least six months, playing 'bad boy' student Mason Radclyffe.

His character is part of a storyline tackling the issue of bullying in schools.

Luca will star alongside Liam McCheyne who plays Dylan Wilson. Credit: ITV

The teenage actor has some experience in short films but starring alongside legends like Barbara Knox is a 'dream come true' for him.

When asked who he was most nervous to meet, he says: "It has to be Barbara Knox - Rita - she's the queen."

Luca was especially excited to tell his dad, Hits Radio DJ Mike Toolan, about landing the role.

Mike Toolan hosts a radio show on Hits Radio. Credit: Hits Radio

He kept the audition process a secret from his dad as he was 'quite superstitious' but said he was elated to finally make the call with the good news.

His dad Mike said he 'couldn't even tell you' how proud he was of his son.

Radio co-host and former Corrie actress Brooke Vincent offered her congratulations to Luca, saying: "You are going to have a ball - I can already see it."

Luca took to Instagram to announce his arrival to the show with a series of pictures of him and his co-stars on set.

The caption reads: "There’s a new kid joining the cobbles - Mason Radcliffe.

"It’s an honour to be a part of a show that I’ve grown up on that has some of the warmest and most talented people."

