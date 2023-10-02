Six people have been arrested after reports a man was kidnapped attacked in Liverpool.

Officers were called to property on Knighton Road, Walton, after reports of an incident at around 8.50pm on Saturday 30 September.

Detectives then cordoned off the property and launched an investigation.

Merseyside Police confirmed that six people have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and kidnapping.

Five men aged 21, 22, 24, 27 and 28 and a 49 year-old woman are all currently in custody.A man, 25, was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, face and arms after the incident.A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: "We have arrested six people on suspicion of S18 assault and kidnapping following an incident at a house on Knighton Road, Walton.

"Officers attended at the property at around 8.50pm on Saturday 30 September.

"A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, face and arms. Enquiries remain ongoing."