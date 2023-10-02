Play Brightcove video

Stephen Gray, Headteacher at Calday Grange Grammar School spoke to Granada Reports about the M53 crash

Staff from a school impacted by the bus crash on the M53 are travelling with students on the coaches for the rest of the week.

Two people died after a coach overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, at around 8am on Friday 30 September.

One school is looking to reassure students and parents who are worried about their safety.

Stephen Gray, Headteacher at Calday Grange Grammar School, said: “We messaged parents over the weekend and we assured them about the buses.

"The majority of students did get on the bus this morning."

Aerial footage shows the extent of the crash on the M53. Credit: ITV News

Mr Gray is working with his staff to ensure the students have the support they need.

He said: "It’s been a really difficult time since the news broke. For me, you’ve got to be a leader and be there for people.

“People have been coming together. It’s been fantastic to see that."

As well as providing support on the buses, the schools have mental health professionals from the NHS on site to help any students who might be struggling.

Mr Gray said: “I’ve done assemblies for all year groups, from Year 7 to 13. The theme has been this is a form of trauma.

"We’ve told the students there is no textbook response to this. We’re here to help."

On the morning of 29 September, a coach carrying students from West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School overturned on the M53.

Two people died in the crash, 15-year-old Jessica Baker and 40-year-old Stephen Shrimpton, who was driving the coach.

Four children who were taken to hospital – including a 14-year-old boy whose injuries are said to be life-changing – are in stable conditions, according to Merseyside Police.

