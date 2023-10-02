Tyson and Paris Fury have named their new baby after the boxer's late cousin, Rico.

The newest addition to the Fury family is also named after his mother, with his full name being Prince Rico Paris Fury.

Talking to OK Magazine, Paris said: “All of my kids have got unusual names and obviously it’s also really personal to Tyson.

"We also added my name because I’ve had seven kids and I still haven’t had one named after me, so Tyson thought, ‘Come on, it’s about time!’”

The newborn shares his first name with his three brothers, who are all named Prince.

Tyson Fury previously said in a documentary: "I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name.”

Tyson Fury has now named his son after his son Rico that was murdered in Altrincham. Credit: PA Images / Family photo

The world champion boxer's cousin, Rico Burton, was murdered in Altrincham in 2022.

When a fight broke out between Rico's family and another group in a courtyard of bars called Goose Green, Liam O'Pray, 22, fatally stabbed Rico.

O'Pray was convicted of fatally stabbing Rico Wilson, and was sentenced to a minimum term of 28 years in August.

Since his cousins death, Tyson Fury has been calling on the British Government to do more to tackle knife crime.

In a social media post, he said: “UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own!

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON. May the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon.”

