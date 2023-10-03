A £129k Rolls-Royce is set to be auctioned off for a 'bargain price' after police seized the vehicle.

The luxury car is going under the hammer after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) found the alleged owner did not have valid insurance or proof of legitimate ownership.

In September, a driver was pulled over in the vehicle in Deansgate in Manchester city centre.

Officers seized the high-end car after he failed to provide valid insurance and it is understood it could be sold for a fraction of the real price.

GMP's website states that a person has 14 days to 'prove satisfactory ownership and provide legitimate insurance for a vehicle' at a police station 'or it will be disposed of'.

Without providing these documents, the vehicle must be disposed of via the government approved vehicle disposal scheme.

GMP traffic division advertised the case in a post on social media, it reads: "This Rolls-Royce was seized last month by GMP patrols on Deansgate as the driver did not have insurance.

"The alleged owner has since been unable to prove legitimate ownership, so this £129K car will be auctioned off for a bargain price soon."

Details of when or where the auction will take place are yet to be shared.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...