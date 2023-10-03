This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

A woman has been left needing surgery for a serious head injury after being attacked outside a hotel.

The 61-year-old was punched so hard she lost a tooth and was knocked unconscious - falling backwards - after challenging a group as they walked past the Trades Hotel in Blackpool.

It is thought one of the group had hit a car before the incident on 10 September.

The woman suffered a very serious head injury, which has not yet healed and which will now require plastic surgery.

Lancashire Police has released CCTV of the incident to try and track down who was responsible.

DC Laura Parry, of Blackpool CID, said: “We appreciate that the video and images with this appeal are quite distressing, but we think it is important we share them as it might help us track down the person responsible.

"Perhaps you think you recognise them from the CCTV, perhaps somebody has mentioned this to you or perhaps you’ve heard someone talking about it.

"Whatever information you have, please let us know.

“Nobody should be met with this level of aggression and violence while simply trying to enjoy a night out.”