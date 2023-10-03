The family of a woman who died after she was hit by a reversing car in Chorley say she was a "champion of people less fortunate".

Elizabeth Rostron, 61, from Charnock Richard, was killed after a car collided with her in a car park on Keepers Wood Way on Tuesday 26 September.

Lancashire Police said a Nissan Micra had been reversing out of a parking space at the time, hitting Ms Rostron and another pedestrian.

The second pedestrian - a woman in her 70s - was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

In a tribute, her family said: "Elizabeth was a champion of people less fortunate, her greatest satisfaction in life came from fundraising and charitable causes.

"She was an amazing gentle person whose smile lit up a room and when Elizabeth spoke to someone she didn’t know, she still talked to them like a new best friend.

"Elizabeth was taken so tragically with so much life left to live. An irreplaceable part of our lives has gone forever.

"We have been deeply moved by the messages from friends and family relating to Elizabeth’s untimely passing."

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses.

Please contact 101, quoting log 0673 of 26 September, 202.

