A jury has been sworn in for the trial of five men accused of murdering 28-year-old council worker Ashley Dale.

The environmental health worker was shot dead at her home, and found in the back garden of the house in Old Swan, Liverpool, on 21 August 2022.

A jury of seven women and five men have now been sworn in at Liverpool Crown Court for the trial of the men accused of her murder.

An additional man and a woman were sworn in to serve as spare jurors, to sit through the opening of the case.

Police at the scene of Ashley Dale's murder in Old Swan. Credit: PA

James Witham, 41, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Miss Dale but denies murder.

Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, of St Helens; Sean Zeisz, 27, of Huyton; Niall Barry, 26, of Tuebrook; and Joseph Peers, 29, of Roby - all from Merseyside, deny Miss Dale’s murder.

All five defendants also deny conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

A sixth defendant, Kallum Radford, 25, of no fixed address, denies assisting an offender.

Judge Mr Justice Goose told the jury the trial was expected to open on Thursday.