Liverpool FC will be sent the audio from the offside controversy at Tottenham first before it is released publicly, it is understood.

The club are believed to have requested the audio related to the “significant human error” which led to Luis Diaz’s goal against Spurs being disallowed.

Liverpool released a statement a day after the match, on Sunday 1 October, saying they would explore their options given the “clear need for escalation and resolution”.

It is thought the goal was not given due to a miscommunication between VAR Darren England and the on-field referee Simon Hooper.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) is thought to have always been keen to release the audio in a bid to provide transparency - with it being sent to Liverpool first.

Liverpool said they would "explore a range of options" following the statement issued by the PGMOL. Credit: PA Images

The organisation has not ruled out either airing the audio in the next ‘Match Officials: Mic’d Up’ programme which is scheduled for Monday next week, or possibly sooner than that.

England and his assistant VAR, Daniel Cook, have not been included among the officials for duty in the coming weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

The pair had already been replaced for the remainder of their Matchweek Seven duties - England was due to be fourth official at Nottingham Forest v Brentford on Sunday, with Cook scheduled to be assistant referee for Monday’s Fulham-Chelsea clash.

PGMOL is currently conducting a review of the incident.

Hooper and his assistants had given offside against Diaz on the field, and although England followed the correct procedure in drawing lines, he lost focus and mistakenly thought the initial on-field decision had been onside.

This resulted in him issuing a ‘check complete’ notice to Hooper, rather than advising of an intervention and the goal being awarded.

Once the officials realised an error had been made, play had restarted and VAR protocols state that once that has happened, there is no way back to revisit a decision.