Liverpool FC have vowed to help identify fans who racially abused Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie on social media.

Udogie, 20, was the target of several racist slurs on social media following Liverpool’s controversial 2-1 defeat to Spurs after being involved in Reds forward Diogo Jota’s dismissal.

Jota was shown two yellow cards for two separate second-half challenges on the Tottenham left-back within the space of a minute.

Liverpool said they would help identify the perpetrators, and in a statement posted on X, said: “Liverpool FC condemns all forms of racism and discrimination and will work with the relevant authorities and social media platforms to help identify those responsible and apply the strongest possible consequences.”

Tottenham said on their official website: “We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

“We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you, Destiny.”

The PGMOL issued a statement admitting that a “significant human error” had led to a Liverpool goal being disallowed. Credit: PA Images

Liverpool lost the game due to Joel Matip’s stoppage-time own goal after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Son Heung-min’s first-half opener.

Liverpool defender Curtis Jones was shown a straight red in the first half after VAR intervention for a foul on Yves Bissouma and the visitors were incensed when Luis Diaz’s opening goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) later issued a statement admitting that a “significant human error” had taken place by VAR officials in their decision not to award the goal.