A man has been charged in connection with reports of romance fraud involving three women.

Cieran Griffin was arrested in Nuneaton on Friday 29 September and taken to Cheshire for questioning.

The 37-year-old from Coventry, has since been charged with three counts of fraud by false representation.

The charges relate to allegations of romance fraud involving the women from Cheshire, Warwickshire and Hertfordshire.

Griffin appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Saturday 30 September where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday 27 October.

