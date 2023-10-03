Play Brightcove video

A satirical musical about the life of Tony Blair is hitting theatres - with the audience encouraged to heckle the cast.

TONY! The Tony Blair Rock Opera is heading to Salford's Lowry Theatre from 2-7 October. It then moves to Liverpool's Playhouse from 10-14 October.

The show features portrayals of Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell, George W Bush and Gordon Brown.

Writer Harry Hill and composer Steve Brown said: “It’s a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere - and everyone in between.

"Don’t expect a history lesson, in our world Tony's born singing and dancing.

"Let’s just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred!"

Tony and Cherie Blair's names have even been on the door for each leg of the tour of the UK in case the couple decide they want to watch the show.

Tony and Cherie Blair are played by Jack Whittle and Tori Burgess. Credit: ITV Granada

Jack Whittle, from Rochdale, who plays Tony Blair: "It's like a whirlwind of chaos and Tony Blair is at the centre of it.

"It's the best role for the simple fact that everyone already has a preconception about you before they walk in.

"Half the met people will like you and half will hate you from the off and you have to change their mind."

The musical is heading to Salford and then Liverpool. Credit: ITV Granada

Tori Burgess, who plays Cherie Blair, and is from Mossley in Tameside, said: "In our version Cherie is a little bit cheeky, but she's very driven and knows exactly what she wants.

"It's like one big song that takes you through. If the audience feel part of the show and they can heckle, then we are doing the right thing. Heckle away!"

