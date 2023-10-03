The audio recording of the VAR failure, which cost Liverpool a goal, has been made public.

The recording had been requested by Liverpool, following the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz's goal was wrongly ruled out for offside. But the decision was not overturned by Video Assistant Referee, Darren England.

He can be heard in the recording stating Diaz was onside but accidentally confirming the referee's original decision to disallow the goal.

Referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) who released the footage, said in a statement that "a significant human error had occurred, which we recognise should have resulted in a goal being awarded through VAR intervention.

"We recognise standards fell short of expectations and acknowledged the error to Liverpool immediately after the conclusion of the fixture.

"A detailed report, including the key learnings and immediate actions taken, alongside the audio between the on-field officials and VAR team has been submitted to the Premier League, who have shared it with Liverpool FC and subsequently all other Premier League Clubs."

Among those "key learnings" listed by PGMOL are:

1) Guidance to Video Match Officials has always emphasised the need for efficiency, but never at the expense of accuracy. This principle will be clearly reiterated.

2) A new VAR Communication Protocol will be developed to enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team in relation to on-field decisions.

3) As an additional step to the process, the VAR will confirm the outcome of the VAR check process with the AVAR before confirming the final decision to the on-field officials.

Below is the full transcript of the audio between VAR Darren England, assistant VAR Daniel Cook and fellow officials that led to Luis Diaz's goal being wrongly disallowed in Liverpool's defeat at Tottenham, which has been released publicly by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited:

VAR: Possible offside, Diaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay. Give the kick point, let's go. Kick point please?

Referee: Yeah, no worries mate.

Replay operator: So, here we are. Just get a tight angle.

VAR: Yeah, give me 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that.

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That's fine. Perfect, yeah. 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles.

VAR: Romero, I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep.

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot?

VAR: 2D line on the boot.Replay operator: Yeah, okay. So 2D line on the boot.

VAR: And stop. Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect.

Assistant referee 1: Playing.

Referee: Cheers mate.

VAR: Thank you mate.

Referee: Well done boys, good process.

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside, goal, yeah. That's wrong that, Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah, it's onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He's played him, he's gone offside.

VAR: Oh *expletive*

Replay operator: Delay, delay. Oli's (PGMOL Hub Ops) saying to delay, Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon?

Replay operator: Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.

VAR: Can't do anything.

Replay operator: Oli's saying to delay, Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah?

Replay operator: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They've restarted the game. Can't do anything, can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they've restarted. Yeah.

VAR: I can't do anything. I can't do anything. *expletive*