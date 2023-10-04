Liverpool's newest station has opened its doors in Kirkby, after an investment of £80 million.

Headbolt Lane is a fully accessible station that will operate battery-powered trains travelling to and from Liverpool City Centre once an hour.

The Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, said: “As a Kirkby native, I know how long local people have been talking about a station at Headbolt Lane.

"Thanks to devolution and the power it gives us to shape our own destiny, we’ve turned that talk into reality."

While trains are initially only running once an hour, but The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority hopes to gradually increase this amount until trains are running every 20 minutes.

They hope this gradual increase in operations will help ease in the new technology. Headbolt Lane will be the first station in the country to use battery powered trains.

Mr Rotheram, added: "These trains are the first of their kind in the country and will help us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint, paving the way for a cleaner, greener integrated London-style transport network."

Battery powered trains make rail infrastructure much cheaper, as they do not rely on electric lines for their power.

They also have a much smaller carbon footprint than traditional trains, as they use up to 30% less energy.

This is the second station to open in Liverpool since Steve Rotheram was elected as the city's mayor.

One of his key promises during his campaign was to upgrade Liverpool's transport system and create a London-style network.

“Headbolt Lane station sets a new standard for public transport in this country – and it’s the very least that our residents deserve.

"We’re incredibly grateful to local people and passengers on the Kirkby line for their patience and understanding throughout this project."

While his transport projects continue, the Liverpool Mayor has criticised the Government for their decision to cancel the northern leg of HS2 saying it will condemn millions across the Liverpool City Region and the wider north to “creaking infrastructure for generations",

