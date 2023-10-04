A speeding driver that filmed a Snapchat video and inhaled laughing gas moments before crashing and killing a 17-year-old girl, has been jailed.

Rohail Jillani, 25, drove at speeds of up to 98mph on the Mancunian Way in Manchester before passing out and crashing his vehicle into a wall.

Passenger Nadia Yusuf, 17, was killed in the collision and Shafi Sufi, 20, suffered serious injuries and needs a hip replacement.

Moments before the crash, Jillani filmed a clip on Snapchat while inhaling balloons of nitrous oxide.

Nadia Yusuf, 17, was pronounced dead two hours after the collision. Credit: MEN Media

He passed out and the Mercedes A180 veered off the road, slamming into the railway bridge passing over the Mancunian Way as it moves towards Great Ancoats Street.

Police later found the Snapchat video showing the vehicle travelling at 98mph before the crash.

The speed limit for the road at the time of the crash, which occurred at about 11.30pm on 10 January 2023, was 40mph, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Rachel Widdicombe told the court that a man working close to the scene heard an 'extremely loud bang'.

She said: "It was so loud he thought that the railway arches had collapsed."He went to the wreckage and found Jillani 'dazed and confused', while his two passengers were unconscious.

Ms Yusuf died about two hours later.

Nadia's mother described her as 'a happy teen who was beloved to everyone'. Credit: MEN Media

Her mother paid tribute to her daughter, saying: "She was my first born and best friend.

“Nadia was not only physically beautiful but she had an equally beautiful heart as attested by all the people paying their respects to the family.

"Nothing was ever too much for her and taking charge of her siblings was only one of the chores she happily performed.

“Nadia was a happy teen who was beloved to everyone who crossed her path and she was enjoying her life and looking forward to a bright future.

"I can't, and won't, tire of saying she was cheerful, caring and thoughtful to all that knew her and beyond. She truly touched the hearts of everyone she met."

The crash occured around 11:30pm on 10 January 2022. Credit: MEN Media

Jillani suffered a brain injury in the crash, later telling police he had no memory of the incident.

He has no previous convictions and had an 'impeccable' driving record.

Defending, Michael Lavery said Jillani had a 'good education', comes from a 'decent' and 'highly respected family' and wants to express his 'real sorrow' for the 'ridiculously stupid' way he drove.

Jillani, of Wilmslow Road, Rusholme, pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

The university graduate was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison, and was banned from driving for nine years and 10 weeks.

