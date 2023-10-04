The Government has pledged to extend the Metrolink network in Manchester towards the Airport - despite the fact it was built nine years ago.

It comes as part of Rishi Sunak's announcement to create a 'Network North', using £36 billion saved from scrapping the Manchester leg of HS2 to invest in rail, road and bus services.

The GOV.UK website says the government will improve connectivity in all six Northern city areas, inlcuding: "the extension of the Manchester Metrolink to Heywood, Bolton, Wigan and Manchester Airport and bus rapid transit corridors in Manchester."

The Metrolink line to the Airport opened in 2014, nine years ago.

In his speech to the Conservative Party conference, Mr Sunak said passengers would be able to get from Manchester to a new station in Bradford in 30 minutes.

He also said that he would protect a £12 billion to link Manchester and Liverpool and would consult with local leaders on how to do it.

He also pledged to resurface roads around the country and upgrade the energy coastline between Carlisle, Workington and Barrow.

He said: "I challenge anyone to tell me with a straight face that all of that isn't what the North really needs.

"Our plan will drive far more growth and opportunity here in the North than a faster train route to London ever would."

