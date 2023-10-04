Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has called for the team's match against Tottenham to be replayed after a VAR error cost them the opening goal.

Officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s 34th-minute goal due to a misunderstanding of the on-field decision.

In an audio recording of the VAR failure official Darren England can be heard stating Diaz was onside but accidentally confirming the referee's original decision to disallow the goal.

The Premier Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) released the audio conversation after a request from Liverpool but Klopp said that had made little difference to their thinking.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their Europa League game against Union Saint-Gilloise, the manager said: “The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake.

“I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented, it has not happened before.

“I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

When asked whether the club had asked – or would ask – the Premier League for a replay formally, Klopp added: “At this stage we are still going through the information we have.”