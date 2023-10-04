A hospital where a nurse murdered seven newborn babies and attempted to murder six more is under investigation for corporate manslaughter, police have said.

Lucy Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after jurors convicted her of the charges at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

Following the conviction there were calls that hospital executives who failed to act on concerns about the serial killer to be investigated for corporate manslaughter.

Now Cheshire Police has announced it has begun an investigation into the hospital - but is not currently focusing on any individuals.

Detective Superintendent Simon Blackwell, who is strategic lead for Operation Hummingbird - the investigation into Letby, said: “Following the lengthy trial, subsequent conviction of Lucy Letby and an assessment by senior investigative officers, I can confirm that Cheshire Constabulary is carrying out an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“The investigation will focus on the indictment period of the charges for Lucy Letby, from June 2015 to June 2016, and consider areas including senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place.

"At this stage we are not investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaughter.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and we are unable to go into any further details or answer specific questions at this time.

"We recognise that this investigation will have a significant impact on a number of different stakeholders including the families in this case and we are continuing to work alongside and support them during this process.

“You will be notified of any further updates in due course.”