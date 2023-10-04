Labour councillors gathered outside the Central Library in Manchester last night (October 3) - yards from the entrance to the Conservative Party Conference which is taking place in the city.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Manchester Council leader Bev Craig staged the protest on the eve of the Prime Minister's speech.

Andy Burnham addressed reports the decision to scrap the northern leg had been made, to be confirmed by Rishi Sunak later today (Wednesday 4th).

Play Brightcove video

The protest was called '15 hours to save the North.'

It's amid speculation HS2 will reach Birmingham before retuning to traditional tracks to Manchester.

The prime minister is facing a backlash from Conservatives, businesses and Northern leaders over a chaotic announcement to save billions of pounds by scrapping the HS2 leg to Manchester.

Rishi Sunak is expected to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to sign off the measures during his party conference in the city most directly hit by the cut.

He is then likely to confirm the decision in his speech to the Conservative membership, as he possibly softens the blow by announcing spending on other projects for the North.

Mr Burnham, accompanied by Manchester council leader Bev Craig, delivered an impassioned last-ditch plea to keep the rail link in full.

The pair were flanked by Labour councillors holding letters on signs reading 'SAVE HS2'.

Mr Burnham said: "It's no way to treat this city when you're in this city.

"It's just disrespectful to these councillors here who have actually stood behind the case for HS2, even when it was difficult and the issues were challenging.

"We worked for 15 years on a cross-party basis to try and get the plan right.

"They are giving an object lesson tonight in how politics shouldn't be done.

"That's what brings it into contempt."

The Tory Party conference, which concludes with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's speech today (Wednesday, October 4) has been dominated by speculation over the future of the line.

Officially, the party line is that 'no decision' has yet been made.