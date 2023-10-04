A second teenager has denied the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Brianna Ghey, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park shortly after 3pm on Saturday 11 February.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have been charged with her murder.

At a pre-trial hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday, one of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the murder.

The other teenager entered a not guilty plea at a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, in July.

Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which of the defendants entered the earlier plea.

Neither defendant can be named because of their age.

The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, were both in the dock for the hearing.

Parents of both teenagers were in the court, with other relatives and half a dozen members of the press in a public gallery upstairs.

The pre-trial hearing is expected to last two days.

A trial has been set for 27 November.