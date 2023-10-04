A woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend after stabbing him in the heart.

Natalie Bennett, 47, stabbed boyfriend Kasey Anderson, who was more than 20 years her junior, multiple times before attempting to stab him in the head.

He tried to plead for help as he lay injured in a neighbour's drive way in Croxteth, Liverpool, before telling a 999 call handler he was dying.

Kasey died a week before his 25th birthday in March after being slashed several times with a knife and suffering two stab wounds.

Bennett was unanimously found guilty of murder following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

She will be sentenced on 10 November.

Forensic officers could be seen carrying out investigations at Carr Lane East in Croxteth following the stabbing. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Ben Wayment said: “This was a vicious and calculated attack by Bennett that sadly resulted in the death of a young man."

Bennett used a knife to stab her partner Kasey, 24, around 6:30pm on 12 March, Liverpool Crown Court was told.

Richard Pratt KC told the jury that Kasey called 999 when the attack happened, but told the operator he did not know who stabbed him.

He also repeatedly said he was dying, and was described as incoherent.

The call operator heard Bennett in the background, and asked to speak to her. She told the operator that Kasey had "stab wounds all over him', but claimed that she did not know what happened, saying: "He's come in like that."

He was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg and chest, and was in critical condition for 20 days.

Despite undergoing life-saving surgery, he died of his wounds just a week before his 25th birthday.

Bennett was initially charged with Section 18 Wounding, but when Kasey passed away on 31 March a murder investigation was launched.

Ring doorbell footage from a neighbours house showed Bennett holding a knife Kasey's head after he was injured. She also appears to strike Kasey, or at least hold the knife very close to the head.

Bennett repeated her claim that he arrived at her house already injured to police officers when they arrived.

Richard Pratt KC said: "The medical evidence suggests that this was not just one blow with a knife, but one of several wounds.

Natalie Bennett, 47, has been convicted of murder Credit: Merseyside Police

"The slash wounds may have been superficial in nature and the stab to the leg may be of a shallow depth, but together they demonstrate a concerted attack which provides the background for the fatal wound to the chest.

"It is our case that Natalie Bennett lied to the operator because she knew full well what she had done and had no excuse for it."

Bennett admitted in her trial to stabbing Kasey Anderson, but said it was in self defence and that she only stabbed him once after he attacked her.

She told the jury: "He’s kicked me and I’ve flew into there, into the kitchen, and I’ve peed myself."

She then described aiming a blow with the knife. She was asked by her defence what her intentions were.

She said: "Not hurt him like that anyway, no chance. Not to do that.

"I loved him. I still do."

Det Insp Ben Wayment said: “Our thoughts remain with Kasey’s family at this time and we hope this conviction brings them some comfort.”