Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says his team mates still have faith in VAR, despite the on-going outcry over the mistake which cost the Reds dear at Tottenham.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says he thinks the match should be replayed, such was the magnitude of the error by the VAR officials which led to Luis Diaz's goal being wrongly ruled out for offiside.

Kurgen Klopp called for a replay Credit: PA Images

But Alexander-Arnold said the Liverpool players now had to put the controversy behind them and focus on their day jobs: “I think decisions are decisions, sometimes they go for you and sometimes they go against you.”

“What happened [on the weekend] for us as players and as a team is very disappointing and frustrating but it’s passed us.

“There is nothing we can do as players now. The game has gone. We have just got to move forward.

“VAR is a system that is in place and it is something we can’t control as players. We’ve got to put our trust in the referees and the officials that use it and hope that they get the decisions right, and at times they don’t and at times they do.

“We’ve just got to hope that they get the decisions right as much as possible.

Luis Diaz's goal was ruled offside Credit: PA Images

“Our motivation now is that we have two games before the international break comes and we want to and feel like we need to win both of the games.

“It will be difficult to do so but we think and feel we’re capable of doing that. That’s where our focus is at.”

With the score at 0-0 at the Tottenham Stadium, winger Diaz was put through to score but flagged offside by the assistant referee.

But replays showed he was actually onside although Darren England, the VAR, mistakenly believed the on-field decision had been to award the goal, leading him to tell referee Simon Hooper the check was complete.

Liverpool's complaints promoted the publication of the audio between officials which revealed the first person to spot the mistake was the replay operator, who urged the team of officials to stop the game, but the VAR and assistant VAR repeatedly said they could not intervene because play had restarted.