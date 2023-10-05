Two nurses who worked in a stroke unit in Blackpool have been found guilty of ill-treating patients.

Catherine Hudson, 54, from Blackpool, drugged two patients for an “easy life” during work shifts at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between February 2017 and November 2018.

She was found guilty on five counts of ill-treatment of patients & theft of medication. She was cleared of ill-treating two other patients.

The jury was told patients had been over-sedated for the nurse's own amusement or spite Credit: ITV Granada

Fellow nurse Charlotte Wilmot, 48, also from Blackpool was found guilty of conspiring to administer a sedative to a third patient.

There was no reaction from the nurses who sat next to each other in the dock.

The court heard she was an "enthusiastic and impressionable accomplice", only too happy to encourage the ill-treatment.

The nurses worked at Blackpool Victoria Hospital Credit: ITV Granada Reports

WhatsApp messages between Hudson and colleagues read out in court revealed a "culture of abuse" on the stroke unit.

In one exchange about an elderly male patient, Preston Crown Court heard Hudson wrote: "I'm going to kill bed 5 xxx".

In another, the court heard that she said: "I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she's flat for a week haha xxx."

"If bed 5 starts he will b [sic] getting sedated to hell pmsfl (p*****g myself f****** laughing)," the Band 5 qualified nurse wrote in a further text message.

Trainee nurse turned whistleblower

Their actions only came to light after a student nurse saw what was happening during a placement on the ward in October 2018 and blew the whistle.

The student had been told by Hudson to give a difficult patient Zopiclone, a prescription-only sleeping pill which given inappropriately to vulnerable patients could be potentially harmful

When she queried it, knowing the patient hadn't been prescribed it, Hudson had told her no-one would find out, because the patient had a do not resuscitate order.

The drug Zopliclone could be potentially harmful to vulnerable patients Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Covert recordings taken at her home, caught Hudson fuming about the whistleblower talking about a "hidden rule" to "take it to the grave".

"This stupid student", referring to the whistleblower "has spoiled this", she was heard saying.

When the police began investigating, it became apparent this was just the tip of the iceberg.

'My behaviour in private was appalling'

When giving evidence Hudson apologised for the messages.

She said: "I would say my behaviour in private was appalling, absolutely appalling, and I can do nothing but apologise for my behaviour in terms of the text messages.

"My behaviour towards patients and families was nothing but with care and devotion."

Hudson said she wanted to work in the specialist area of treatment after her father became unwell following a number of strokes.

She qualified as a nurse in 2010 and "loved" her job at Blackpool Victoria.

Hudson said: "It was just fulfilling. To see a patient through a journey following a stroke... and to see them through their rehab stage and then hopefully see them leave with their families."

Hudson tried to blame understaffing on the unit, claiming "there were three trained nurses for 40 patients."

She was fired from her job in May 2020 and Hudson expects she will be struck off.

The ill-treatment was said to have taken place between February 2017 and November 2018.

Catherine Hudson has been remanded into custody but Charlotte Wilmot remains on bail.

Karen Tonge, Specialist Prosecutor for CPS North West’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The callous and dangerous actions of Hudson and Wilmot are truly shocking. They showed utter contempt for patients in their care.

“Their role was to care for the patients on their ward. This included elderly and vulnerable patients who were seriously ill. Instead, they conspired to ill-treat them, sedating them for their own convenience and amusement or purely out of spite.

“Patients should be able to feel safe and secure in hospital and know those charged with their care will not do them deliberate harm. Their relatives and friends should feel confident that the needs of their loved ones are being looked after.

“They grossly abused their position and the trust that patients and their families put in them. Now they must face the consequences of their actions.”

