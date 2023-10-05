Woman jailed after texting hundreds about "FIRE! DEALS!" from dedicated drug line.

Sophia McAllister, from Timperley, ran the class A hotline, named 'CLEO', for at least four months.

The 25-year-old sent hundreds a text saying "CLEO! FIRE! DEALS! ABOUT ALL DAY!!!!!!" to advertise the drug line was active, Greater Manchester Police said.

Follow-up messages saying 'yh' and 'u about' were then sent from the phone.

Sophia McAllister was arrested in August 2023.

From April 2023 to August 2023, the dedicated drugs hotline received over 2,300 text messages and 6,500 phone calls.

Police also found there were 2,500 outgoing phone calls and 3,500 outgoing text messages.After a covert investigation, detectives linked the line back to McAllister after she paid for the line with an account in her own name.

McAllister, of Bowker Court, Timperley, was arrested at an apartment in August 2023 and jailed for 30 months at Manchester Crown Court on 4 October.

During a search, police found the phone as well as crack cocaine and heroin in the kitchen.

She was previously charged with being concerned in the making of an offer to supply quantities of Class A drugs.

Police found crack cocaine and heroin in McAllister's kitchen. Credit: MEN Media

PC Andy Shaw, of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Group County Lines team, said: "County lines drugs operations can have severe consequences to the community and we will continue to monitor and track using our cover techniques to uncover individuals and groups who are involved in serious and organised crime.

"Our joint approach to tackle this type of criminality continues at pace as we assess the threat, risk and harm drugs have on individuals and our communities."We will continue to act on all intelligence received and rest assured we are determined to make sure those who disregard the law will face justice.

"Please continue to report any concerns to Greater Manchester Police by calling 101 or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

