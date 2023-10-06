An attempt to smuggle more than £30,000 worth of contraband into prison has been derailed following a police raid.

Greater Manchester Police's 'Operation Tahara' made four arrests on Friday 6 October in Moss Side.

Officers carried out the raid at an address on Staycott Street, Moss Side, recovering mobile phones, a drone and drugs believed to be destined for either Strangeways or Forest Bank prison.

The police recovered mobile phones, cash, a drone and drugs. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Two men, aged 18 and 33, were arrested alongside two women, aged 20 and 39, on suspicion of drugs offences.

Detective Constable Bell from Xcalibre Task Force said: “This is a great result, we acted on intelligence that we had collated and we have managed to seize a large amount of cash, Class B drugs and other contraband that was packaged and ready for being smuggled into prison that are thought to be worth an estimated £30,000+ in prison.

“We are committed to tackling this type of criminality that blights our communities and as a team we are dedicated to making our streets safer for those who live and work in the area.

“This investigation shows the dedication we have to crack down on drug related activity and serious youth violence. Anyone who is involved in this type of crime, we will catch up with you and you will be brought to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...