Former patients and staff have returned to Alder Hey Children's Hospital to celebrate ten years of its partnership with Matalan.

The Matalan x Alder Hey Children’s Charity campaign began in 2014, and has featured dozens of former patients from the hospital wearing designs from the clothing store's "pyjama campaign."

To celebrate the tenth anniversary, previous ambassadors have returned to take part as models for this years range of clothing.

One of the children taking part is Micah Achqua. He was treated at Alder Hey for a serious bowel condition, and his mother was so impressed with the hospital she decided to start working there as a health assistant.

This picture of Micah will be used to advertise the new line of pyjamas

His mother, Kayleigh Achqua, said: "We spent quite a lot of time in and out of the hospital for about 18 months... I kind of felt like I belonged there. I found it was home."

Also taking part in the photoshoot is Lewis Connett, who was born with a rare genetic condition.

He's been travelling from Halifax to the hospital since he was born, and this is the second time he's taking part in the campaign.

His dad, John, said: "It's an amazing place, amazing people. They are literally more friends than family."

Lewis posing for his photoshoot

Ellie Freestone, from Alder Hey Children's Charity, said: "It's something they look forward to every single year.

"For our families to be involved in a campaign like this - it's a great way we can celebrate the amazing clinicians and the work they do with our families."

All profits from the campaign go to Alder Hey Children's Charity.

So far, more than £4 million has been raised for the children's hospital over the last ten years.

Fiona Ashcroft, CEO of Alder Hey Children's Charity, said: "The money raised has supported a number of different projects here at Alder Hey, including... our research institute that brings together academics and clinical staff teams so they can work on the medicines of the future right here on sight at Alder Hey"

The CEO for Matalan, Jo Whitfield, said: "It’s my first Alder Hey Campaign for Matalan, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of such a momentous one!"