A pioneering women's football team who continued to play despite being banned have been honoured.

Manchester Corinthians was formed in 1949 and, although entirely unofficial, won a major European trophy in Germany, and played internationally in front of more than 50,000.

Despite the Football Association banning women from playing at FA members' grounds for 50 years, the team persevered, and during the late 1960s the club’s management played a leading role in the creation of the Women’s Football Association.

The team have now been presented with a blue plaque, unveiled at the site of their formation, Fog Lane Park, in Didsbury, Manchester.

More than 20 women who played for the club between 1949 and 1983 were in attendance, including 92-year-old Dorothy Cottam.

92-year-old Dorothy Cottam with the blue plaque Credit: Gary James

She said: "I was thrilled to be in the team. It was very exciting."

Dorothy first joined the team at formation in 1949, while others participated in trophy winning tours across Europe and South America during the fifties, sixties and seventies.

During the 1950s, playing as an unofficial England side, the Corinthians won a major European tournament in Germany and were supported on their travels by legendary Manchester City men’s goalkeeper Bert Trautmann.

Dorothy Cottam with the Corinthians' many trophies.

Former player Jan Lyons said her favourite memory was: "Lifting the cup coming down the steps at Manchester [Airport]. I had a hangover from drinking champagne."

In 1960 they found success in an unofficial ‘World Cup’ (officially the first ‘Torneo Internacional De Futbol Femenino’) in Venezuela as part of a significant tour of the West Indies and South America.

Another player, Anne Grimes said: "We were playing in front of 63,000 people in Caracas... It was incredible."

The Corinthian squad

The Corinthians raised significant amounts of money for charity during their existence while also promoting football and female endeavour at a time when participation in the sport was often frowned upon.

Margaret Whitworth, who played in the 60s, said: "I never told anyone we were playing football.

"It's like going for Football boots. I'd said they were for my brother, they weren't for us."

Another player, Freda Ashton, added: "You'd think this recent team was the only people who've played in front of a big crowd.

"They've no idea we've been doing it all around America.

"It doesn't bother me, I'm very proud of the England team. I think they're brilliant."

Many of the Corinthians from the late 1970s and 1980s became players with Manchester City’s women’s team during its inaugural season of 1988-89.