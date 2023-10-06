Liverpool's buses are going under public control, making them the second region outside of London to run a publicly operated bus network.

The announcement by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram at a meeting with the region's combined authority on Friday 6 October confirmed the decision to adopt a franchising model.

This gives them the power to set fares and routes across the six council areas: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral.

The Liverpool Mayor said: "Currently, bus operating companies decide the routes they want to run. If we have to run other routes, we have to subsidise them.

"What will happen when we franchise - we will choose the routes, and we will choose the company that runs those routes on our behalf."

He added: "All of the livery and the colour of the buses will be the same, and it'll be the same as what we have got on our trains.

"And all of that is to pull together and integrate a public transport system."

The new bus network is expected to start running by late 2026. Credit: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Mayor Rotheram's decision follows a 12-week consultation which revealed 69% of the public support franchising, and all six of the region’s local authority leaders believe a franchised system would provide the best value to the taxpayer.

The new plans allow buses to better integrate with other modes of transport - including the regions newest £80m battery-powered trains.

A tap-and-go system will make ticketing easier and more convenient, and daily fare caps will ensure passengers pay the cheapest fare across the network.

Franchising will be introduced in phases, with the first buses running in St Helens by late 2026 and the full system in place by the end of 2028.

Liverpool is the second city outside of London to reverse the deregulation of the public transport system, with Greater Manchester's publicly-owned Bee Network having launched 24 September 2023.

