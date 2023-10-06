Play Brightcove video

A man has been seriously injured after becoming trapped under a tractor which fell from an HGV.

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to an incident on Spring Street in Bury at around 8 am on 6 October.

A tractor was seen on its side and a HGV within the police cordon on Cecil Street, near the Asda in Bury.

Eyewitnesses say an air ambulance also landed. Officers have taped off the area and one man has been taken to hospital.

His injuries are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "At just after 8am on 6 October one fire engine from Whitefield and Bury fire stations as well as a technical response unit from Ashton were called to an incident on Spring Street in Bury.

"The incident involved a man partially trapped under a tractor, which had fallen from an HGV.

"Fire personnel used specialist equipment to free the male who was then taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews were in attendance for around one and a half hours."