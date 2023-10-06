Play Brightcove video

A woman has made two miraculous discoveries after reuniting a couple with their wedding ring - just days after finding her husband's.

Zoe Sowrey was enjoying a day at Ballaugh beach on the north of the Isle of Man, swimming in the sea alongside her husband Ben.

That was until Ben realised his wedding ring had slipped from his finger, and fallen into the Irish sea.

He said: "I have this habit of checking my ring and literally 20 seconds after checking it again, it was gone."

But Zoe was not convinced.

She said: "That next day when Ben seemed a little bit sad and kept going to reach for it and it wasn't there I kind of said well shall we go and ask Andy if we can borrow the metal detector?

"He was actually away, but he very kindly said 'yeah crack on' so he directed me into his garage, up the ladder to find all the various little bits we needed and then we headed off."

Zoe Sowrey borrowed a metal detector to make the findings. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Determined, the couple had all the gear, but no idea where to find the missing ring.

"We went to the place we thought Ben had been when he lost it," Zoe said.

"Within about 10 minutes the metal detector sang its lovely tune and it was just there glinting in the little rock pool, just underneath the surface of the sand.

"To actually find it, we couldn't believe it! I think everyone from miles around heard the screams of delight!"

Ben said: "It was incredible really. I could just hear 'oh I've found it!' so it was crazy. I didn't think for a minute we would find it."

But, after the miraculous discovery, the story did not end there.

After Zoe had reunited Ben with his wedding ring, she noticed a post on a local Facebook page from Christine explaining how her husband had lost his wedding ring on Ramsey beach, also in the north of the island.

Christine said: "We decided to put it on a couple of Facebook posts and a couple of people picked that up and did come down and have a look for us."

Unfortunately, the ring was not found.

However, following the success of Zoe's last discovery, she decided to pick-up the trusted metal detector and headed out the beach to perform one more miracle.

"I decided to come down after work," she said.

"After 45 minutes I thought 'I'll just do one more stretch' and then again the beautiful sound of the metal detector and there was the ring again and I couldn't quite believe it."

Zoe discovered the second wedding ring on Ramsey beach in the Isle of Man. Credit: Ben Sowrey

Zoe messaged Christine to let her know of the incredible find, before reuniting her with the cherished ring.

Christine said: "She came to the door, passed me the ring and we both shed a little tear."

Zoe said: "She just burst out into tears because she was so happy to see it!"

Christine added: "I just think we were amazed that it was found and such a lovely person to actually take the time to go out and look.

"And when we actually got it back, it meant so much."

Ben Sowrey and Christine Davies reunited with their wedding rings. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

When asked whether Zoe intends to keep up her treasure hunting skills, she said: "I have been out a couple of times and found little bits, but I'll have to give this back sadly to Andy because he's quite keen into it."

But, she added: "You never know maybe Father Christmas will bring me one, I just want to find the viking treasure stash next."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.