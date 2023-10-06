A man has been charged with the manslaughter of Anthony Harley in Blackpool.

Mr Harley, 53, was found with serious injuries on Church Street in the resort at about 8.35pm on 19 February 2023.

He sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on 17 March.

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on 20 February on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we have charged Harry Fowle, 33, of Brook Street, Blackpool, with manslaughter.

He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on 4 November.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1161 of February 19, 2023. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.