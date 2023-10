Play Brightcove video

A 16-old-year boy has been injured by a police car after a collision in Bolton.

It happened at around 7am on St Helens Road in Bolton on Friday 6 October.

Greater Manchester Police says it is responding to the collision with the 16-year-old with the extent of his injuries currently unknown.

A police presence remains at the scene.

Delays are expected as a result and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes.