A £20,000 reward for information into the shooting of Carl Russell has been offered five years on from his murder.

The 27-year-old was fatally shot on October 7 2018 as he and his girlfriend were getting out of their car on Cornwood Close in Belle Vale. No one has ever been charged with his murder.

Crimestoppers has announced it will offer a £20,000 reward if the information provided leads to the arrest, charge and conviction of anyone for Carl's death.

Detective Inspector in Merseyside Police's Major Crime Unit, Sarah Wilkinson, said: "Saturday 7 October marks the anniversary of Carl's murder. Carl was murdered outside his home address in Cornwood Close in Belle Vale.

"He was shot by a lone gunman and to date, a number of arrests have been made but no charges have been brought."

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest, charge and conviction of anyone for Carl's death. Credit: Family photo

DI Wilkinson continued: "This was a well planned attack, however we remain open to all possible motives and lines on enquiry.

"We are as determined now as we were in 2018 to identify anyone responsible for his murder."

Police are keen to speak to the driver of a White 53 plate Nissan Star van which is believed to have been on the estate at the time of the murder.

"We are also really keen to speak to a taxi driver who we believe may have heard a conversation from a fare.

"That fare may have information with regards to this white van and its possible involvement in the incident."

Crimestoppers is an independent charity so people can contact them anonymously for any information which brings Carl's killer to justice.