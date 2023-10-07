A man is fighting for his life and a woman has been arrested following a crash in Liverpool's city centre.

The incident happened on the Strand in the early hours of Saturday 7 October where an Audi TT crashed into a taxi, leading to a major road closure near the city's waterfront.

Merseyside Police came to the attention of a speeding white Audi TT at around 1.10am.

Shortly after, the Audi collided into a private hire taxi on the strand close to the junction with Brunswick Street and then crashed into a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police have said he is in a critical condition.

The taxi driver a man in his 50s, also required treatment for neck injuries.

Merseyside Police are trying to locate the Audi driver, who they said ran off on foot following the crash, while a passenger was detained at the scene.

A 53-year-old woman from Southport was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remains in police custody for questioning.

The Strand is closed in both directions between James Street and Chapel Street while officers continue to work at the scene. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, lead investigating officer for the MATRIX serious collision investigation unit said: “An investigation has been launched following this collision, which has left a 44-year-old man with serious injuries.

"While an arrest has been made in connection with the incident, the investigation is still very much in its early stages and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

"I would ask that if you were in the area at the time or have premises nearby, to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case the incident was captured, including any footage of the Audi TT shortly before the incident. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000974882 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident has been referred by Merseyside Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the incident followed recent police contact.