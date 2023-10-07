Women in comedy are being celebrated in Manchester as part of a week long festival.

Funny and talented women are taking centre stage through comedy and performances in the Women in Comedy Festival.

Stefania Licari is one of many comedians telling their story as part of the festival.

The Intensive Care Doctor started performing as an actress and comedian 9 years ago while still working as a Doctor.

She returned to the front line of the NHS during the pandemic due to the high demand or Doctors, but is now spending most of her time performing. She says there are parallels between the two professions, even though they seem so different.

She said: "Being a doctor is about the personal connections with people and that is the same for being a comedian."

"Doing medical comedy is a way of talking about things that can be really dark and really tragic and offering perspective towards hospitals and doctors that have always been associated with drama and fears and sadness."

Stefania laughs when she says that her Mum still doesn't understand her decision to be a comedian, she calls it the fulfillment of a 'childhood dream'.

Stefania says that taking part in the festival is important: "We are promoting women's work and what is funny about women's work and I feel this is such an important thing for me because I am so grateful to be a woman at this time, we are finally gaining some power and our voice."

It is the tenth Women in Comedy Festival to be held in Manchester.

The festival runs from Friday 6 October until 15 October.