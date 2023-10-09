Police are appealing for information after a man was raped inside an apartment in Liverpool.

The offence was reported to have taken place at an apartment in Glassworks on Vauxhall Road between 6am and 7am on Saturday 23 September 2023.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect, who is seen on CCTV to arrive in a dark coloured vehicle, possibly a Nissan Qashqai or Nissan Juke.

Following the incident Merseyside Police released images of a man who it believes could assist with the investigation.

The force said the victim, a young man, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Carla Cross said: “Our officers take these reports of sexual offences very seriously and have carried out extensive enquiries since this awful attack to find the person responsible."

CCTV footage and witness enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect. Credit: Merseyside Police

Inspector Cross added: "It is completely unacceptable to target and attack anyone in this horrifying manner, and we are working to find anyone who may recognise the man pictured.

“We think this man may have vital information to help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward as soon as possible.“If you know him, or you saw this man near or inside the accommodation on the morning of Saturday 23 September then please do let us know.“Similarly, If you live in or near Glassworks and have any CCTV or doorbell footage from the early hours of that morning please contact us so we can continue to piece together the circumstances of this incident.”

If you have any information, contact Merseyside Police via Facebook, Instagram or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000925534.