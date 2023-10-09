Greater Manchester Police is stepping up protection of communities amid attacks Hamas-Israel conflict.

Additional officers from the force have been deployed to key locations to reassure residents, prevent crime, and ensure a quick response to reported incidents.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has also said she is writing to police chiefs urging them to “step up patrols and use all available powers” to prevent anti-Jewish disorder.

GMP Superintendent Rachael Harrison said: “This is an extremely worrying time for some of our communities and our thoughts are with those who are affected.

"We are doing everything we can to keep people safe and ensure they feel reassured by our presence. “Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Force Intelligence Bureau are monitoring the situation in each of our districts to inform our plans.

"Whilst specialist resources are helping us to prepare for any events – like vigils and protests, ensuring they are proportionately policed."

Meanwhile the Jewish Representative Council for Greater Manchester says it is "shocked, traumatised and appalled" by the scenes that have unfolded after Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday 7 October.

The group says it has not commented until now due to the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah.

It has issued a statement which says: "Their actions have been unequivocally condemned around the world and we therefore support Israel's right to defend herself against these atrocities.

"The Jewish community in Greater Manchester and the surrounding regions have deep links with Israel."

Missiles are launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel. Credit: AP

The statement goes on to say: "Many will have close family and friends directly targeted during this outrage.

"As the representative body for the community across the region, we are also concerned due to conflict in the Middle East resulting in a surge in antisemitic hate crime on the streets of Greater Manchester.

"Over many years, this has been repeatedly referenced in our meetings with those elected to represent us.

"We are monitoring the situation and will work closely with our national communal leadership in London and key stakeholders across the region.

"We are grateful for the reassurance received from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) who have directly been in contact to convey their support.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the citizens of Israel at this worrying time".

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region (JRC) was established in 1919.

It is the representative body for the Jewish community across Greater Manchester and the surrounding regions.

GMP Superintendent Harrison added: "If you feel that you are a victim of hate crime, please be assured that we know how traumatic this can be and that we really want you to report it to us.

"We are committed to taking action against offenders and safeguarding our communities, people, and property.”

