A five-year-old boy is "lucky to be alive" after he was attacked by a dog - narrowly missing his vital organs.

Jaxon Piert was playing outside a friend's house when a dog escaped from its owners garden and attacked both boys, on Hempstead Close, St Helens.

The five-year-old's mum, Laura, heard the screams following the attack, on 21 September, and when she went to check on him found him with bites to his arms and ribs.

He was rushed to hospital, where doctors said he was lucky the dog missed his lungs.

Laura said: "They said his bite was a level five, level six is death. He's lucky to be alive.

"He will have bad scars and still has stitches. I'd rather of it have been me."

Jaxon suffered bites to his arms and ribs Credit: Laura Piert

Laura said Jaxon has also been struggling to sleep and does not want to play out. She added Jaxon is now "petrified of other dogs" since the attack.

Merseyside Police have said that the owner of the dog was voluntarily interviewed on 27 September following a report of the attack.

It is believed the dog also attacked another five-year-old boy four months earlier.

Kayden Colborn suffered a "significant injury to his arm" and was admitted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital for around four days and had to have an operation.

His dad, Tom, said his son's arm was close to being "ripped off" and the attack has left his son physically and mentally scarred.

He said: "It had ripped all the tissue out of his arm. I was working on the private ambulances at the time and had seen dead bodies, I was used to it, but when saw Kayden's arm I went white, I think because it was my own son."

Doctors said if the dog had pulled its head back, Kayden's "arm would have been ripped off", he added.

The five-year-old has also been struggling to sleep after the attack.

Jaxon was lucky the dog missed his organs. Credit: Laura Piert

Tom added: "In the night he comes in to get in the bed with us [...] and when a dog is barking now he is always clinging on to me.

"My mum has a dog and he would not go into my mum's for two months."

The dad added Kayden has also been receiving counselling at school following the dog attack.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police confirmed they received a report at around 5.30pm on Friday 19 May, that a dog had attacked a five-year-old boy at a house on Hempstead Close.

They said the owner of the dog was issued with a community resolution order which included keeping her dog on a muzzle when out in public.

In a statement, they said: "We can confirm that officers investigated a dog attack that took place on Friday, May 19 on Hempstead Close in St Helens. At around 5.30pm it was reported that a dog attacked a five-year-old boy at a property on Hempstead Close.

"The boy suffered a significant injury to his arm and was taken to hospital. The owner of the dog was issued with a community resolution order which included keeping her dog on a muzzle when out in public.

"A report of another attack involving the same dog was reported to police however there was no evidence or information that the incident took place.

"The owner of the dog was voluntarily interviewed by officers on Wednesday, September 27 following a report of another dog attack on Thursday, September 21 involving two five-year-old boys on Hempstead Close."

Since the attack, the dog has been put down.