Dr Alex George has visited The Isle of Man to discuss mental health with motorsport icon Peter Hickman.

The former Love Island contestant recorded an episode of his podcast with Peter in Groudle Glen, in which they discussed the mental and physical challenges he has experienced throughout his esteemed motorsport career.

Dr Alex said: "Recording this episode of ‘Stompcast’ here, with TT legend Peter Hickman, has allowed us to delve into important conversations about mental health, resilience and the undeniable connection between mind and environment."

Dr Alex's podcast released today Credit: Visit Isle of Man

The podcast features Dr Alex walking through the countryside with celebrity guests.

In partnership with Visit Isle of Man, the NHS doctor also highlighted how being in nature can help improve mental health.

He said: "The beauty of this island is not only found in its extraordinary landscapes but also in the welcoming spirit of its people."

The partnership came after a new survey of 2,000 UK adults, revealed less than half (48%) find time to go outside every day.

The research also found younger people are particularly struggling to get outdoors, with just 29% of 16-24 year olds saying they find time to go outside every day.

A quarter (26%) said they lack motivation and energy and a fifth (21%) said they don’t have time due to work.

Alex and Peter on their walk through Groudle Glen Credit: Visit Isle of Man

Dr Alex said: "I’m calling on everyone to prioritise switching off and getting outside. This is so important for our wellbeing, and having experienced the natural wonder that is the Isle of Man, I can’t think of a better place to switch off and immerse in nature"

Partnerships with influencers like Dr Alex are part of Visit The Isle of Man's 10 year plan to increase tourism to the island.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, said: "The Isle of Man has so much on offer, right on your doorstep, and as the only entire nation to be awarded a UNESCO Biosphere status, it’s one of the best destinations in the British Isles to nourish in nature."