A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash which left a pedestrian critically injured.

Merseyside Police say the incident happened after a white Audi TT was seen speeding down The Strand, Liverpool, at about 1am on Saturday, 7 October.

The car then collided with a private hire car, which hit the 44-year-old man walking near the junction with Brunswick Street.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Connor Mears, 28, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and using a vehicle without insurance.

A man remains in a critical condition after the crash on the Strand. Credit: Liverpool Echo

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Monday, 9 October.

Two other people arrested in connection with the incident, a 53-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man from Southport have been released pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time. "They are being supported by specially trained officers, as they anxiously await an update on his condition.

"I would like to thank the local community for their help to date with this investigation, including those who helped the injured people at the scene. "Although a man has been charged in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Any information could be vital to our investigation, so please get in touch."