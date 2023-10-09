Sir Keir Starmer has met with the Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram over his decision to continue writing for The Sun, it is understood.

Ahead of the party's conference in Liverpool the Labour leader said he was happy to continue to write and work for the national newspaper despite the city-wide boycott.

He said: "I have to make sure that what we have to say is communicated to as many people as possible in the time that we've got available and that is why I am very happy to work with The Sun, to write for The Sun, to do interviews with The Sun."

Following his comments it is believed the leader met with Mr Rotheram to discuss his views, as well as the ongoing commitment to shape response to HS2 cancellation.

During his 2020 leadership campaign, Mr Starmer claimed he would not to speak to The Sun newspaper during a hustings in Liverpool.

He said at the time: “I certainly won’t be giving any interviews to The Sun during the course of this campaign.”

The Sun is widely boycotted on Merseyside due to its coverage of the Hillsborough disaster. Mr Rotheram, the former MP for Liverpool Walton, was at Hillsborough in 1989.

Mr Starmer's decision to keep writing for the paper has provoked widespread outrage in Liverpool.

One Merseyside Labour MP told ITV Granada Reports it was "disgraceful" that the Labour Leader continued to engage with The Sun.

The Labour Party conference closes in Liverpool on Wednesday.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.