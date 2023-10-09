A man has been charged with murdering 38-year-old Daniel Allsop.

On Monday 2 October 2023 around 4:30pm, Daniel was assaulted on Bethesda Road, Blackpool.

The 38-year-old later collapsed in McDonalds on Bank Hey Road and was taken to hospital.

Daniel died on Wednesday 4 October 2023 as a result of his injuries.

A Home Office postmortem examination established the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Following enquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday 6 October 2023.

Mali Wright, of no fixed address, was charged with Daniel's murder and remanded into custody to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court Monday 9 October 2023.

Daniel Allsop's family are being supported by officers and police are appealing for witnesses who might have seen a disturbance or anything suspicious at the time of the assault.

Information can be reported online via Major Incident Portal or call 101, quoting log 431 of 7 October 2023.