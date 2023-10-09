A hate crime investigation has been launched after a pig’s head was left outside the site of a proposed mosque.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called to Mosley Street in Barnoldswick, Pendle, at 2.10pm on Sunday 8 October to reports of a racially aggravated public order offence.

A pig’s head had been reportedly left outside the former methodist church building.

Police are treating the incident as a potential hate crime and are trying to identify the individual responsible.

There have been no arrests, but officers are carrying out active enquiries including house to house and CCTV checks, as well as visits to local butchers and abattoirs.

They have also stepped up reassurance patrols as a precaution and are asking anyone with information or any concerns to stop an officer and speak to them, and are in continued dialogue with partners, local councillors and faith leaders.

Inspector Claire Pearson, from the Pendle and Ribble Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I want to make it clear that we do not tolerate hate of any form and we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and they are working around the clock to identify those responsible.

“I am sure the residents of Barnoldswick will be equally as appalled by this behaviour and I want to appeal directly to them to contact the police if they have any information or footage which would assist us in our enquiries.”

Ibrar Ahmed, from the Barnoldswick Islamic Centre, said: "This incident is not aligned with the spirit of Barnoldswick, where Muslims have been an integral part of the community since the 1960s.

“The Barnoldswick Islamic Centre remains committed to fostering peace and harmony, working alongside everyone in our town to promote understanding.

"The Barnoldswick we know and call home is a place of friendship and respect, and together, we'll ensure it stays that way."

Anyone with information which could assist our enquiries is asked to email forcecontrolroom@lancashirepolice.co.uk or call 101, quoting log 845 of October 8 2023.

