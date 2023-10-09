Pride of Britain Award for 13 year old son of murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby

Play Brightcove video

The son of murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby has won a Pride of Britain award.

Lee, 25, from Middleton, was a drummer and machine-gunner in the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

He was killed outside his barracks in Woolwich on 22 May 2013 outside his barracks in Woolwich, London.

His son Jack was only two years old at the time.

Jack with a picture of his dad Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Earlier this year, to mark the tenth anniversary of his dad's death Jack, now 13, said he wanted to raise £250 by walking a marathon across the month.

Jack couldn’t have predicted how the nation would react, taking his challenge running with it themselves, boosting that total to £55,000.

But, at the Pride of Britain Awards that was boosted even further.

Thanks to donations from TSB, Pride of Britain, Go Fund Me, and Duncan Bannantyne, the total has now topped £107,000, that's more than £10,000 for each year Jack has been without his dad.

Lee Rigby in Tenerife with Jack when he was 10 months old Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

The money he's raised is going to the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, which supports military bereaved children.

At the time he started his challenge, Jack wrote: "My dad Fusilier Lee Rigby was murdered on May 22nd 2013 when I was only 2 and a half years old.

"This year marked the 10 year anniversary, it's never easy but this year felt even harder for some reason.

"To help me through this year I have been concentrating on raising funds and awareness for Scotty's Little Soldiers. In May I took part in the May marathon, taking on 26.2 miles during the month of May.

"This really helped me to concentrate on something positive at a very difficult time while helping this amazing charity.

"More recently I have taken part in Scotty’s March with my mom, Rebecca. We walked 10K to raise funds for Scotty’s.

My mom registered me with Scotty’s in 2013 and I have been a proud member ever since. I have met other children that understand what it's like to be in this position.

"I've had fun at the Scotty's Christmas parties over the years and marched with Scottys through London on Remembrance Day which filled me with pride.

Jack with his dog Scotty Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

"I even named my dog Scotty after the charity.

"I now want to be able to give something back to Scottys and with your help donating we can help Scottys to continue supporting hundreds of bereaved military children just like me."