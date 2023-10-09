Pro-Palestinian activists have claimed responsibility for covering a grade-II listed building in Manchester with red paint.

Two men can be seen spraying paint onto the building in a video released by the Palestinian Action group on their social media pages.

The building is home to an Israeli-linked recruitment firm called IO Associates.

It comes just a few days after the Hamas military group launched an attack across the Israel border, already resulting in more than a thousand deaths on both sides of the conflict.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "It was reported to us at around 7:40am this morning and the investigation is in an early stage."

Activists say the building was targeted due to the company's ties to an Israeli weapons manufacturer.

In a post on social media, Palestine Action said: "Actions will continue until IO Associates publicly declare they’ve stopped working for Elbit Systems."

ITV News has contacted IO Associates for comment.

Credit: MEN syndication

