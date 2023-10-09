Residents of a £15 million city centre apartment block have been told to move out after the building was deemed a severe fire risk.

Hundreds of people who lived at Skyline Chambers on Ludgate Hill in Angel Meadows, Manchester, have been put up in hotels after being given the news on Friday 6 October.

In a letter headed "Urgent - action required" from Greater Manchester's Chief Fire Officer, Dave Russel they were told a recent investigation had found the risk of 'fire spread' in the internal courtyard was 'very high'.

It added: "A recent fire risk appraisal of the external wall means the understanding of the fire risk has changed".

The investigation found the risk of 'fire spread' in the internal courtyard was 'very high' Credit: On the Market

The letter also said: "I am of the view that the risk to residents is so serious that the premises ought to be prohibited."

It is understood the courtyard is largely constructed of wood, as are large sections of cladding which cover much of the exterior of the six and seven storey block, which houses 107 apartments.

An order will be brought in later in October which will mean from noon on 20 October, it will be illegal to live in the flats until work has been carried out to make the building safe.

One tenant, a student who lives with his girlfriend, said: "It was a huge shock. It just came out of the blue.

"We were told we'd get a call within the hour arranging for us to go to a hotel, but we're still waiting.

"They said they found out late on Friday and wanted to let everyone know straight away. We spent last night in the apartment, which was really worrying.

"We could hear people moving out with suitcases even at 10-11pm.

"We've all seen the horror stories with all the fires because things like this haven't been taken care of. My girlfriend's parents have been worrying like crazy."

Selfridges worker Will Xu, 24, only moved in a fortnight ago and is left now looking for a new place to live.

She said: "Luckily it's not a busy time for finding a flat, but there's still not much out there.

"They offered me a room in the Hilton on Deansgate, which is good, but that's only until October 20. We need to know what happens after that.

"They've said the work will take six to 12 months but by that point I won't be moving back in."

Earlier this year Michael Gove said he was taking legal action against Wallace Estates for their "failure to fix unsafe buildings", but Wallace Estates has accused central and local government of overseeing a "deficient safety regime" when buildings were signed off in the past.

Wallace Estates, the property freeholder has claimed an investigation by independent fire safety advisers said the development was "not built in accordance with either the original specifications or building regulations in place" when it was constructed in 2007.

Wallace said it acquired the freehold title two years later in 2009, long after the development had been completed and signed off by building control.

In a statement the company said: "Since the start of the building safety crisis Wallace has worked with and followed the advice of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to ensure the safety of residents.

"However, Wallace’s own independent fire safety advisers, brought in as part of the remediation project itself, have identified that the whole development was not built in accordance with either the original specifications or building regulations in place at the time.

Wallace said it acquired the property two years after it was signed off Credit: MEN media

"The extent of the fire safety defects mean it can no longer be considered safe.

"The freehold title was acquired by Wallace in 2009, long after the development had been completed and signed off by building control.

"None of the current building owners, be they residents or freeholders, are responsible for the existence of fire safety defects at Sky Chambers.

"It is astonishing that across the country leaseholders and freeholders are having to deal with the failings of reckless developers, irresponsible product manufacturers and central and local government who oversaw a deficient safety regime.

"Wallace calls, once again, on the Government to fund the immediate assessment of all relevant high-rise buildings, make funds available immediately to protect residents and take action to ensure that those responsible for this crisis are properly held to account."

Wallace are calling on Government to fund the immediate assessment of all relevant high-rise buildings Credit: MEN media

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is aware of this situation and has been provided with new information regarding risk within the building.

"We are working closely with Manchester City Council and engaging with Wallace Estates, the property freeholder, to ensure that residents’ safety is prioritised and that all residents are provided with suitable accommodation.

"This is the immediate priority, and we will work with freeholder to ensure safety works are completed as quickly as possible and that residents are kept informed."

