The number of Tesco stores on the Isle of Man will increase by 900% after Shoprite agreed to sell its business.

The supermarket, which has been a staple on the Island for more than 50 years, has agreed to sell its nine stores to the UK chain.

The acquisition brings the number of Tesco stores on the island to 10, including its existing store in Douglas.

The stores will remain trading as Shoprite during a transition period and will be rebranded to Tesco over the next nine months.

Shoprite store employees will also be welcomed as colleagues of Tesco.

Deryck and Kevin Nicholson, from Shoprite, said it was a historic moment for their business: “We have carefully considered this decision and are pleased to pass our business on to an established brand in Tesco, which already has a presence on the Isle of Man.

“We wish to express our gratitude for the loyal support of our staff, suppliers and customers and we would like to sincerely thank them for being part of our journey for more than 50 years.

“We believe these stores will continue to thrive and deliver a fantastic service for customers on the Isle of Man.

"We look forward to continuing our work well into next year as part of a transition period.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said the deal was a great opportunity to bring its range and value to more customers on the Isle of Man: “I am really pleased that we’ve reached this agreement with Shoprite.

"Deryck and Kevin Nicholson and the team at Shoprite have built a fantastic business over many years and we look forward to welcoming Shoprite’s store colleagues and customers to Tesco.

“It’s particularly important that we are able to deliver great value for customers on the island.

"For that reason, we will be linking prices locally with those in the UK. Our priority is to deliver for Manx customers the fantastic value that we deliver for all of our customers.

“We will now be engaging with suppliers and the wider community in the Isle of Man, many of whom we know well as Tesco has been operating locally for 23 years.”

The Isle of Man Government welcomed the commitment to retain the stores and the substantial staff employed throughout the stores.

Alfred Cannan MHK, Chief Minister, said: "While I am saddened that this announcement signals the loss of the local Shoprite brand, one which has provided retail services locally for five decades, I welcome the long term commitment and investment from Tesco into the Isle of Man’s retail sector.

"I understand that for many years the Shoprite brand has supported the growth of many local food producers by stocking their product lines, from locally produced meat, fish and vegetables, to ales, wines and spirits across over 150 local suppliers.

"I am keen to see a similar local business partnership continue as Tesco takes over, and have expressed our desire to work with Tesco to sustain this commitment to supporting local producers.

"The Isle of Man’s retail sector is essential to our Island, and this announcement will mean our community is able to continue to access multi-national brands as well as independent retailers to provide our community with a high-level of service and diverse range of options."