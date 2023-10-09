Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Granada Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson says a mural painted in her honour at her former school is "worth more than any medal".

The World Athletics Championships winner unveiled the artwork on Monday, and was also joined in Halewood by Paralympian Jack Hunter-Spivey, who's also depicted in the mural.

Staff at St Mark's Catholic School hope it will inspire children to achieve their dreams and go as far as former pupil Katarina.

She said: "My old headteacher was the one to introduce me to high jump just because I was the tallest in the class. And then it just went from there."

The Liverpool athlete claimed gold at the World Athletics Championship Credit: PA Images

The mural, which was painted by local artist Paul Curtist, depicts the moment Katarina received her gold medal at The World Athletics Championships in 2023.

She said: "That is one of my favourite moments of my life. And now it’s in paint and it’s permanent and that honestly means everything to me."

Katarina choosing her spot to sign the mural

Jack Hunter-Spivey is also shown with his table-tennis gold medal, which he won at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

He said: "It’s absolutely incredible to see my face on the side of an incredible building like this. It’s a real pinch yourself moment, can’t believe it really.

"When I first started, I just dreamed of getting a ball over the table so to be in the position I’m in now, to have a mural like the Liverpool players do in the town centre is amazing."

Jack signing the mural

Both Jack and Katarina surprised the pupils at St Mark's Catholic School, and set them challenges so they can one day earn their own medals.

Katarina said: "You can get a career out of it, and it’s good for them to see that. I’ve already set them a goal of doing a vertical jump to the gold medal."

One of the pupils, Jess in Year 6, said: "It was really exciting to meet an athlete who’s been to my primary school. I was really excited, but I had butterflies in my stomach."

Jack hopes the mural will show children they can achieve anything, even beyond the world of sport.

He said: "Me and Kat are just normal people who have achieved great things. If we can show that’s possible for them as well, to achieve anything they want to whether that’s sport or whatever they want to do in life, to me that’s worth more than any medals"

As well as signing the mural, both athletes took questions from pupils.

Katarina signing autographs for students

Katarina said: "They’re really enthusiastic and it’s good to see kids who are into sport, because it is my whole life."

Jack added: "The questions were amazing, they really put us through our paces."

Both athletes are looking to add to their medal collection next year, with Katarina competing in the Paris Olympics, while Jack will be playing table-tennis in the Paralympics.

Katarina said: "I’m one week back into training, and it’s been very hard this week but I’m focused and on-job. I’ve not had the best of luck at the Olympics so I’m hoping next year can be different."

Jack said: "I’ve just gone to number three in the world so for me I feel in a great position for Paris. Hopefully we get another medal in and hopefully another mural, you never know."