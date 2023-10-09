Thirteen men will appear in court this month after violence broke out at the end of a Chester FC match earlier this year.

Chester were beaten by Brackley Town in their National League North playoff semi-final on the 7th May. Some home supporters were seen to enter the pitch, before confronting away fans at the Deva Stadium after the final whistle.

Now, thirteen fans will appear in court throughout October. They are:

Elliot Smith, 26, of Cairns Cresent, Chester, charged with throwing a missile and pitch invasion.

Stephen Tilston, 38, of Oak Drive, Penyffordd, charged with two counts of assault and pitch invasion.

Timothy Mills, 39, of Penmon Close, Chester, charged with pitch invasion and affray.

Mark Perrin, 34, of Auckland Road, Chester, charged with pitch invasion and affray.

Joseph Gillam, 24, of High Street, Saltney, charged with pitch invasion and affray.

Daniel Radford, 22, of Sumner Road, Chester, charged with pitch invasion and affray.

Shayne Wharton, 54, of Egerton Street, New Brighton, charged with pitch invasion and affray.

Joe Henry, 33, of Blacon Point Road, Chester, charged with pitch invasion and affray.

John O’Hanlon, 36, of Saturn Drive, Chester, charged with pitch invasion and affray.

Sean Mooney, 28, of Kensington Green, Chester, charged with pitch invasion and S.4a public order.

Niall Monahan, 30, of Saddlery Way, Chester, charged with pitch invasion and Section 4 Public Order.

Joeseph McCormack, 28, of Gloucester Street, charged with pitch invasion and assault of an emergency services worker.

Daniel Jones, 33, of Durham Road, Chester, charged with throwing a missile at spectators, entering the playing area at a football match, and breaching a football banning order.

In August, the club were fined £5000 for rule breaches during the incident.

Chester admitted failing to ensure that spectators and/or its supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion whilst attending the match and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, violent, abusive, insulting or provocative.

A statement from the Board of City Fans United Board read: “Anti-social or disorderly behaviour of any sort will not be tolerated at the Deva Stadium.

“This was a damaging incident for our football club and must act as a watershed moment. We expect all supporters to behave responsibly and uphold our reputation, as any further incidents of disorder will have significant consequences.

Credit: PA Images

Two men have already been sentenced for the roles they played in the disorder.

Chase Astill appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Wednesday 5 October where he admitted throwing a missile and pitch invasion.

The 25-year-old of Sumner Road, Chester, was handed a three-year football banning order, an £80 fine, £120 costs and £32 victim’s surcharge.

Meanwhile, Thomas Graham appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 5 September where he was also handed a three-year football banning order, fined £1,518.84 and ordered to complete 50 hours unpaid work.

The 18-year-old of Wharton Court, Chester, had previously pleaded guilty to entering the playing area at a football match and criminal damage under £5,000.

Three men have also been issued with conditional cautions and four youths have been referred to the Youth Offending Team.

Cheshire Police say the investigation is still ongoing.